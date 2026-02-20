Bullard and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers visit conference foe Canisius

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-13, 9-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-22, 2-15 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-13, 9-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-22, 2-15 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shariah Gailes and Canisius host Amber Bullard and Mount St. Mary’s in MAAC action Saturday.

The Golden Griffins are 3-10 on their home court. Canisius ranks ninth in the MAAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Gailes averaging 5.2.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-8 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Canisius scores 55.1 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 62.9 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Canisius allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Mount St. Mary’s won 71-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Giana Hoddinott led Mount St. Mary’s with 16 points, and Gailes led Canisius with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gailes is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Yasmine Djibril is averaging 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bullard is shooting 53.8% and averaging 9.0 points for the Mountaineers. Alana Powell is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.