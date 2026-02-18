Benigni has 25 as Navy defeats Lehigh 72-49

Austin Benigni's 25 points helped Navy defeat Lehigh 72-49 on Wednesday to clinch the Midshipmen's first Patriot League regular season title in 26 years.

Benigni added seven assists for the Midshipmen (22-6, 14-1 Patriot League). Aidan Kehoe scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field to go with 15 rebounds. The Midshipmen extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Nasir Whitlock led the Mountain Hawks (12-16, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points.

Navy took the lead with 13:57 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kehoe led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to go up 32-20 at the break. Navy outscored Lehigh by 11 points in the second half, and Benigni scored a team-high 19 point, to secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

