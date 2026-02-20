Army hosts Navy following Benigni’s 25-point game

Navy Midshipmen (22-6, 14-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-17, 5-10 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30…

Navy Midshipmen (22-6, 14-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (11-17, 5-10 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy plays Army after Austin Benigni scored 25 points in Navy’s 72-49 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights have gone 6-8 in home games. Army ranks third in the Patriot League with 14.9 assists per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 4.6.

The Midshipmen have gone 14-1 against Patriot League opponents. Navy is the Patriot League leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 7.1.

Army averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 74.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 77.4 Army allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Navy won 84-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Benigni led Navy with 19 points, and Curry led Army with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Benigni is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Midshipmen. Kehoe is averaging 18.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Midshipmen: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.