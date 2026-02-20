Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen on 5-game win streak

Navy Midshipmen (18-7, 12-2 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (21-5, 12-3 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST…

Navy Midshipmen (18-7, 12-2 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (21-5, 12-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Navy.

The Black Knights have gone 11-1 at home. Army has a 5-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Midshipmen have gone 12-2 against Patriot opponents. Navy is 7-7 against opponents over .500.

Army averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Navy gives up. Navy scores 14.5 more points per game (70.2) than Army gives up (55.7).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Navy won 60-44 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Zoe Mesuch led Navy with 17 points, and Camryn Tade led Army with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kya Smith is averaging 13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Black Knights. Tade is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the Midshipmen. Mesuch is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 62.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

