Alcorn State visits Prairie View A&M after McDaniels’ 26-point game

Alcorn State Braves (7-20, 6-9 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (12-17, 7-9 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits Prairie View A&M after Tycen McDaniels scored 26 points in Alcorn State’s 92-87 overtime loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 9-3 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is the top team in the SWAC with 16.9 fast break points.

The Braves have gone 6-9 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State gives up 82.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.9 points per game.

Prairie View A&M scores 80.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 82.1 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 68.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 79.6 Prairie View A&M gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Alcorn State won the last matchup 76-75 on Jan. 19. Omari Hamilton scored 20 points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Williams is averaging 9.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster is scoring 11.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Braves. McDaniels is averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

