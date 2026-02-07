Adebisi, Williams score 18 each as The Citadel beats Chattanooga 78-71

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sola Adebisi and Braxton Williams each scored 18 points as The Citadel beat Chattanooga 78-71 on…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sola Adebisi and Braxton Williams each scored 18 points as The Citadel beat Chattanooga 78-71 on Saturday.

Adebisi added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-16, 6-6 Southern Conference) and Williams had three steals. Carter Kingsbury shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Mocs (10-15, 4-8) were led by Jordan Frison, who recorded 24 points. Brennan Watkins added 15 points for Chattanooga.

