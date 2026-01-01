Williams-Dryden’s 28 lead West Georgia over Bellarmine 87-85

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 28 points in West Georgia’s 87-85 victory over Bellarmine on Thursday. Williams-Dryden added…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 28 points in West Georgia’s 87-85 victory over Bellarmine on Thursday.

Williams-Dryden added 14 rebounds for the Wolves (7-6, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 19 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Brady Hardewig shot 6 for 14, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc, to finish with 18 points.

The Knights (5-8, 0-1) were led by Jack Karasinski, who recorded 21 points and eight rebounds. Kenyon Goodin added 20 points for Bellarmine. Brian Waddell also had 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.