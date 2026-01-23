Western Kentucky takes on Delaware, looks to end 3-game skid

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-10, 2-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-13, 1-6 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 7:30…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-10, 2-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-13, 1-6 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky enters the matchup against Delaware after losing three games in a row.

The Lady Toppers have gone 3-5 at home. Western Kentucky has a 3-12 record against teams above .500.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-4 in conference games. Delaware is fourth in the CUSA scoring 66.5 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Western Kentucky is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 66.5 points per game, 2.1 more than the 64.4 Western Kentucky allows.

The Lady Toppers and Fightin’ Blue Hens match up Friday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zsofia Telegdy is averaging 9.6 points for the Lady Toppers. Trinity Rowe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ande’a Cherisier is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 24.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

