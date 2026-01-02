Western Kentucky hosts Sam Houston following Manning’s 27-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-4, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 5 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (8-4, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-5, 0-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -3.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Western Kentucky after Isaiah Manning scored 27 points in Sam Houston’s 117-57 victory against the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors.

The Hilltoppers are 5-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in the CUSA with 13.5 assists per game led by Teagan Moore averaging 2.7.

The Bearkats are 0-1 in conference games. Sam Houston ranks ninth in the CUSA giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Western Kentucky makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Sam Houston averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky allows.

The Hilltoppers and Bearkats match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Manning is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bearkats. Po’Boigh King is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.