Vartiainen and Saine combine for 31 points to lead Weber State over Northern Arizona 78-65

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen and Tijan Saine combined to scored 31 points as Weber State beat Northern Arizona 78-65 on Thursday.

Vartiainen had 16 points and added five rebounds for the Wildcats (8-8, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Tijan Saine shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Nigel Burris had 11 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field. Both Malek Gomma and Jace Whiting scored 10 points.

Traivar Jackson finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Lumberjacks (6-10, 0-3) off the bench. Brennan Peterson added 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, also off the bench. Isaiah Shaw also had 11 points and two blocks.

The Wildcats led 42-31 at the half, closing it on a 9-2 run.

