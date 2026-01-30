UT Rio Grande Valley visits Elliott and Incarnate Word

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-9, 9-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-9, 8-4 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-9, 9-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-9, 8-4 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Jorja Elliott scored 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 70-64 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals have gone 7-2 at home. Incarnate Word is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Vaqueros are 9-3 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks third in the Southland with 14.0 assists per game led by Jalayah Ingram averaging 3.5.

Incarnate Word averages 64.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 65.6 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 65.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 69.6 Incarnate Word gives up.

The Cardinals and Vaqueros face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is scoring 11.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cardinals. Madison Cockrell is averaging 12.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

Ingram is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.