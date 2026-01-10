UT Rio Grande Valley visits East Texas A&M after Harrison’s 29-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-9, 2-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-10, 1-5 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-9, 2-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-10, 1-5 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -4; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 29 points in East Texas A&M’s 83-73 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 3-2 in home games. East Texas A&M averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Gianni Hunt with 4.3.

The Vaqueros are 2-4 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the Southland scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

East Texas A&M averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.6 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game East Texas A&M gives up.

The Lions and Vaqueros square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Koree Cotton is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Filip Brankovic is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.