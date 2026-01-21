UMBC visits NJIT following Zuniga’s 27-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (8-9, 3-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (13-6, 4-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (8-9, 3-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (13-6, 4-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts UMBC after Alejandra Zuniga scored 27 points in NJIT’s 78-65 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 6-3 in home games. NJIT ranks fifth in the America East with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ava Locklear averaging 2.2.

The Retrievers are 3-2 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks seventh in the America East with 10.9 assists per game led by Carmen Yanez averaging 3.9.

NJIT averages 68.7 points, 9.5 more per game than the 59.2 UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than NJIT allows.

The Highlanders and Retrievers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk is averaging 16.1 points for the Highlanders. Zuniga is averaging 20.1 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Jade Tillman is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Retrievers. Heidi Williams is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.