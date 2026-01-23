UMBC puts home win streak on the line against UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-12, 3-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-7, 4-1 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-12, 3-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-7, 4-1 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts UMass-Lowell trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Retrievers have gone 7-2 at home. UMBC has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The River Hawks are 3-2 in America East play. UMass-Lowell is third in the America East with 13.0 assists per game led by Darrel Yepdo averaging 3.0.

UMBC averages 75.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 78.0 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UMBC allows.

The Retrievers and River Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jah’likai King is averaging 15.2 points for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Green is shooting 59.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the River Hawks. Darrel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

