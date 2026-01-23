UMass Lowell River Hawks face the UMBC Retrievers on 6-game losing streak

UMBC Retrievers (9-9, 4-2 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-13, 0-6 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

UMBC Retrievers (9-9, 4-2 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-13, 0-6 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell will try to end its six-game losing streak when the River Hawks play UMBC.

The River Hawks have gone 4-4 at home. UMass Lowell allows 65.7 points and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Retrievers are 4-2 against America East opponents. UMBC leads the America East with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Williams averaging 2.4.

UMass Lowell is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 40.0% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UMass Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Retrievers meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaini Edmonds is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jade Tillman is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Heidi Williams is averaging 9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

