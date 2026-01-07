UIC takes on conference rival Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-10, 0-4 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-10, 0-4 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes UIC and Southern Illinois face off on Wednesday.

The Flames are 3-3 in home games. UIC is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Salukis are 2-3 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks third in the MVC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Rolyns Aligbe averaging 4.4.

UIC scores 76.5 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 73.6 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UIC allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Quel’Ron House is shooting 50.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.