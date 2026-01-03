UCF hosts Kansas after Davis’ 21-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas plays UCF after Jaliya Davis scored 21 points in Kansas’ 79-72 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Knights have gone 6-3 at home. UCF is eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 59.2 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 0-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

UCF’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Knights. Khyala Ngodu is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

S’Mya Nichols is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.