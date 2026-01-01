UC Davis secures 89-80 win over CSU Northridge

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla’s 23 points helped UC Davis defeat CSU Northridge 89-80 on Thursday. Sevilla shot 9…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla’s 23 points helped UC Davis defeat CSU Northridge 89-80 on Thursday.

Sevilla shot 9 for 15, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc, for the Aggies (8-5, 1-1 Big West Conference). Marcus Wilson added 19 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc, with five assists. Isaiah Chappell went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Matadors (8-7, 1-2) were led by Josiah Davis, who posted 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Larry Hughes Jr. added 17 points and two steals for CSU Northridge. Mahmoud Fofana also had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

