Tyler Lundblade’s 25 lead Belmont over Bradley 88-78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 25 points in Belmont’s 88-78 victory against Bradley on Thursday.

Lundblade shot 7 for 11 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (13-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Jabez Jenkins scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Drew Scharnowski had 16 points.

Demarion Burch led the way for the Braves (10-5, 3-1) with 25 points and four assists. Montana Wheeler added 22 points for Bradley. The Braves ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Belmont entered halftime up 42-39. Jenkins paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Scharnowski’s 3-pointer with 13:35 remaining in the second half gave Belmont the lead for good at 58-56.

