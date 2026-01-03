Tulane hosts Vanterpool and Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-0 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-0 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays Tulane after Devin Vanterpool scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 110-70 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Green Wave have gone 7-2 at home. Tulane allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Owls have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Tulane averages 73.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 73.4 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Owls meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Curtis Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Vanterpool averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Kanaan Carlyle is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.