Thompson and Boise State host Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-11, 1-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-11, 1-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Grand Canyon after Tatum Thompson scored 23 points in Boise State’s 74-62 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Broncos have gone 8-0 in home games. Boise State ranks seventh in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Libby Hutton averaging 2.1.

The Antelopes are 1-2 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Boise State scores 71.2 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 69.7 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Boise State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Mann averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Julianna LaMendola is averaging 9.9 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.