Thomas leads Howard against Morgan State after 22-point outing

Morgan State Lady Bears (3-18, 2-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-7, 4-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Morgan State after Zennia Thomas scored 22 points in Howard’s 64-51 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bison are 5-0 on their home court. Howard is third in the MEAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Ariella Henigan averaging 2.3.

The Lady Bears are 2-3 in MEAC play. Morgan State is 0-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Howard scores 64.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 73.8 Morgan State allows. Morgan State’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Howard has given up to its opponents (39.6%).

The Bison and Lady Bears face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bison. Zoe Stewart is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maya Woodson is averaging 4.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Lady Bears. Ja’la Bannerman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Lady Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.9 points, 22.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

