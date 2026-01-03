Sumler scores 18 as Charleston Southern downs UNC Asheville 86-83

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A’lahn Sumler’s 18 points helped Charleston Southern defeat UNC Asheville 86-83 on Saturday. Sumler shot…

Sumler shot 6 for 13 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Buccaneers (11-6, 2-0 Big South Conference). Brycen Blaine scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Reis Jones had 12 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field.

The Bulldogs (6-10, 0-2) were led by Toyaz Solomon, who posted 34 points and nine rebounds. Justin Wright added 22 points for UNC Asheville. Kameron Taylor had 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

