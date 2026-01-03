Spencer’s 23 help UMass-Lowell defeat Albany 83-71

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Xavier Spencer’s 23 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Albany 83-71 on Saturday in an America East Conference…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Xavier Spencer’s 23 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Albany 83-71 on Saturday in an America East Conference opener for both teams.

Spencer added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the River Hawks (6-10, 1-0). Angel Montas scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Austin Green shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Great Danes (4-12, 0-1) were led in scoring by Amir Lindsey, who finished with 19 points and seven assists. Okechukwu Okeke added 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Albany. Isaac Abidde also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

