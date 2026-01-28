Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Speed's 30 lead Loyola…

Speed’s 30 lead Loyola Maryland over American 77-68

The Associated Press

January 28, 2026, 11:43 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Braeden Speed’s 30 points led Loyola Maryland over American 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Speed also contributed six rebounds for the Greyhounds (8-14, 4-5 Patriot League). Carter Berg-McLean scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Jordan Stiemke finished with 12 points.

Madden Collins finished with 22 points for the Eagles (13-9, 6-3). Geoff Sprouse added 12 points for American. Greg Jones also put up 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Speed scored 15 points to help the Greyhounds build a 42-28 halftime lead. An 8-0 run by Loyola Maryland made it 62-47 with 9:10 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up