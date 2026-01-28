Speed’s 30 lead Loyola Maryland over American 77-68

Braeden Speed's 30 points led Loyola Maryland over American 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Speed also contributed six rebounds for the Greyhounds (8-14, 4-5 Patriot League). Carter Berg-McLean scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Jordan Stiemke finished with 12 points.

Madden Collins finished with 22 points for the Eagles (13-9, 6-3). Geoff Sprouse added 12 points for American. Greg Jones also put up 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Speed scored 15 points to help the Greyhounds build a 42-28 halftime lead. An 8-0 run by Loyola Maryland made it 62-47 with 9:10 left.

