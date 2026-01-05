South Carolina visits LSU following Nwoko’s 21-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-2, 0-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-2, 0-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on South Carolina after Michael Nwoko scored 21 points in LSU’s 75-72 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. LSU has a 10-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 in SEC play. South Carolina is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

LSU makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). South Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than LSU allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nwoko is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Max Mackinnon is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.