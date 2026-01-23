South Carolina State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Obanla’s 20-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-13, 4-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-16, 2-2 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-13, 4-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-16, 2-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces South Carolina State after Zion Obanla scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-67 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 at home. South Carolina State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 4-0 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

South Carolina State is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 64.6 points per game, 18.2 fewer points than the 82.8 South Carolina State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Teal is averaging 4.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Obanla is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

