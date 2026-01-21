South Carolina State hosts Delaware State following Huggins’ 28-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (3-16, 0-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-14, 2-2 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Delaware State Hornets (3-16, 0-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-14, 2-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits South Carolina State after Ericka Huggins scored 28 points in Delaware State’s 61-59 loss to the Morgan State Lady Bears.

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-6 on their home court. South Carolina State is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 0-4 in conference play. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 27.9 rebounds per game led by Huggins averaging 5.4.

South Carolina State averages 57.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 66.5 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Feliah Greer is averaging five points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jemesha Frierson is averaging 8.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Amaya Scott is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 49.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 49.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

