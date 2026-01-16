Samford faces Mercer after Yarbrough’s 23-point game

Samford Bulldogs (8-11, 1-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-6, 1-1 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (8-11, 1-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-6, 1-1 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Mercer after Kaylee Yarbrough scored 23 points in Samford’s 73-62 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Mercer averages 66.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Samford gives up 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Mercer averages 66.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 68.4 Samford gives up. Samford averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Mercer gives up.

The Bears and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Kemp is averaging 6.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Knight is averaging 5.3 points for the Bulldogs. Yarbrough is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

