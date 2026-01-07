Rutgers takes on No. 16 Illinois after Francis’ 30-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits No. 16 Illinois after Tariq Francis scored 30 points in Rutgers’ 88-85 overtime victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Fighting Illini have gone 7-1 in home games. Illinois is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Illinois averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Scarlet Knights meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Wagler is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fighting Illini. Tomislav Ivisic is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Francis is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Scarlet Knights. Dylan Grant is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

