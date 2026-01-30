Rippey leads Saint Peter’s against Mount St. Mary’s after 26-point outing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-15, 4-7 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-11, 6-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-15, 4-7 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-11, 6-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Mount St. Mary’s after De’Naya Rippey scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 55-46 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-3 at home. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

The Peacocks are 4-7 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows.

The Mountaineers and Peacocks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabrielle Kennerly is averaging 15.1 points and 2.3 steals for the Mountaineers. Alana Powell is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games.

Rippey is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

