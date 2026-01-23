Rider plays Mount St. Mary’s after Burton’s 21-point game

Rider Broncs (2-16, 1-8 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (2-16, 1-8 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits Mount St. Mary’s after Aasim Burton scored 21 points in Rider’s 105-85 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s is eighth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Broncs are 1-8 in MAAC play. Rider has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arlandus Keyes is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Abdou Khadre Kebe is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Burton is shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 13.3 points. Zion Cruz is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Broncs: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.