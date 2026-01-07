Reneau leads Miami (FL) against Wake Forest after 28-point game

Miami Hurricanes (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 1-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Wake Forest after Malik Reneau scored 28 points in Miami (FL)’s 76-69 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Demon Deacons are 8-2 on their home court. Wake Forest is 10-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Hurricanes are 1-0 in conference matchups. Miami (FL) ranks seventh in the ACC giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Wake Forest makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Miami (FL) has shot at a 51.9% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Hurricanes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons. Juke Harris is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Reneau is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

