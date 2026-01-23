Reed leads South Carolina State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 20-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-10, 4-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-15, 2-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-10, 4-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-15, 2-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Shaunice Reed scored 20 points in South Carolina State’s 67-47 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-7 on their home court. South Carolina State has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 4-0 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is second in the MEAC scoring 63.7 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

South Carolina State is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Carolina State allows.

The Lady Bulldogs and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Byrd is averaging 7.2 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 8.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

Ashanti Lynch is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Hawks. Dayshawna Carter is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 49.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

