Quinnipiac takes on Mount St. Mary’s, looks for 10th straight win

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-9, 5-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-4, 9-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-9, 5-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-4, 9-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac heads into a matchup with Mount St. Mary’s as winners of nine straight games.

The Bobcats are 5-3 on their home court. Quinnipiac is ninth in the MAAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Elia O’Donnell averaging 2.1.

The Mountaineers are 5-4 in conference games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks fourth in the MAAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Amber Bullard averaging 4.0.

Quinnipiac scores 68.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 61.9 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s scores 7.4 more points per game (60.0) than Quinnipiac gives up (52.6).

The Bobcats and Mountaineers square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is averaging 14 points for the Bobcats. O’Donnell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gabrielle Kennerly averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Berlynn Carlson is averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 13.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.