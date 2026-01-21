Queens (NC) visits North Alabama following Alvarado’s 37-point showing

Queens (NC) Royals (7-10, 1-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-9, 3-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Queens (NC) Royals (7-10, 1-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-9, 3-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays Queens (NC) after Alexsandra Alvarado scored 37 points in North Alabama’s 83-79 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Lions have gone 5-2 in home games. North Alabama is third in the ASUN with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jazzy Klinge averaging 1.8.

The Royals are 1-5 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

North Alabama scores 63.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 67.5 Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC)’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than North Alabama has given up to its opponents (38.4%).

The Lions and Royals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarado is averaging 12.3 points for the Lions. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ana Barreto is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 10.1 points. Jermany Mapp is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

