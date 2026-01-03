Pierce scores 29, Presbyterian beats South Carolina Upstate 86-77

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce had 29 points in Presbyterian’s 86-77 victory against South Carolina Upstate on Saturday. Pierce…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce had 29 points in Presbyterian’s 86-77 victory against South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Pierce added 12 rebounds for the Blue Hose (8-8, 1-0 Big South Conference). Triston Wilson scored 23 points while shooting 17 of 18 from the line. Jaylen Peterson had 13 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Spartans (8-9, 0-2) were led in scoring by Learic Davis, who finished with 18 points. Mason Bendinger added 17 points for South Carolina Upstate. Carmelo Adkins also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.