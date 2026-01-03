Pepperdine visits Ralph and Pacific

Pepperdine Waves (5-11, 0-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-6, 1-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific…

Pepperdine Waves (5-11, 0-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-6, 1-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Pepperdine after Elias Ralph scored 24 points in Pacific’s 84-53 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Pacific scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Waves are 0-3 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Pacific makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Pepperdine averages 70.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 67.3 Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Waves square off Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Wainwright averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Ralph is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Cooley is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.