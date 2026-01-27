Parchment and Illinois host No. 2 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UCLA Bruins (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts No. 2 UCLA after Cearah Parchment scored 25 points in Illinois’ 81-75 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini are 11-1 on their home court. Illinois averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Bruins are 9-0 against conference opponents. UCLA leads the Big Ten with 22.6 assists. Charlisse Leger-Walker leads the Bruins with 6.0.

Illinois’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UCLA allows. UCLA averages 23.1 more points per game (87.1) than Illinois allows (64.0).

The Fighting Illini and Bruins face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is shooting 52.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Fighting Illini. Maddie Webber is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Betts is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 91.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

