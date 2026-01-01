Pacific and Oregon State meet in conference matchup

Oregon State Beavers (8-7, 1-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (9-6, 0-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (8-7, 1-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (9-6, 0-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Pacific in WCC action Friday.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Pacific has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Beavers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Oregon State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pacific averages 74.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 74.0 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Pacific allows.

The Tigers and Beavers square off Friday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Tigers. Elias Ralph is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dez White is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11 points. Josiah Lake is shooting 51.2% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

