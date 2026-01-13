Oklahoma hosts No. 0 Florida following Fland’s 23-point outing

Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-5, 1-2 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-5, 1-2 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 Florida takes on Oklahoma after Boogie Fland scored 23 points in Florida’s 91-67 win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Sooners are 8-0 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks eighth in the SEC with 15.6 assists per game led by Xzayvier Brown averaging 3.3.

The Gators are 2-1 against SEC opponents. Florida is the SEC leader with 43.3 rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 10.8.

Oklahoma scores 84.4 points, 13.5 more per game than the 70.9 Florida gives up. Florida averages 12.3 more points per game (85.2) than Oklahoma allows (72.9).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

Thomas Haugh is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Gators. Xaivian Lee is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.