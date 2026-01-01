Northern Kentucky hosts IU Indianapolis after D’Augustino’s 27-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 2…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -13.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Northern Kentucky after Kyler D’Augustino scored 27 points in IU Indianapolis’ 99-86 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse have gone 7-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 10-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in conference play. IU Indianapolis is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 51.1% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Wells is averaging 12.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maguire Mitchell averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. D’Augustino is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 83.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points.

