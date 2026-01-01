Northern Iowa wins 75-66 over Indiana State

Trey Campbell’s 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Indiana State 75-66 on Thursday. Campbell shot 7 for 13 (2 for…

Trey Campbell’s 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Indiana State 75-66 on Thursday.

Campbell shot 7 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (11-3, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Schwieger added 17 points while going 7 of 13 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Tristan Smith shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Sycamores (8-7, 1-3) were led by Ian Scott, who posted 15 points. Indiana State also got 14 points from Sterling Young.

Leon Bond III scored eight points in the first half, and Northern Iowa went into the break trailing 38-33. Schwieger’s 15-point second half helped Northern Iowa close out the nine-point victory.

