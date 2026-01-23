Norfolk State plays Coppin State, looks for 4th straight win

Coppin State Eagles (4-17, 2-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (9-11, 4-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Coppin State Eagles (4-17, 2-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (9-11, 4-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Coppin State.

The Spartans have gone 5-2 in home games. Norfolk State is third in the MEAC scoring 62.5 points while shooting 36.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-3 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State allows 70.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.1 points per game.

Norfolk State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 54.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 61.2 Norfolk State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Brya Clark averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Khila Morris is averaging 12.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Paris McBride is averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.