Norfolk State hosts Morgan State after Clark’s 30-point game

Morgan State Lady Bears (3-17, 2-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (8-11, 3-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Morgan State after Da’Brya Clark scored 30 points in Norfolk State’s 85-41 victory over the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 4-2 at home. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clark averaging 4.5.

The Lady Bears are 2-2 in MEAC play. Morgan State is eighth in the MEAC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jael Butler averaging 1.5.

Norfolk State scores 61.7 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 73.6 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State has shot at a 34.8% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 36.4% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Spartans. Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Lady Bears. Tiyanna James is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Lady Bears: 2-8, averaging 53.5 points, 22.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

