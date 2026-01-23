Norfolk State hosts Coppin State following McComb’s 25-point game

Coppin State Eagles (3-18, 1-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (9-12, 2-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Coppin State Eagles (3-18, 1-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (9-12, 2-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces Coppin State after Anthony McComb III scored 25 points in Norfolk State’s 86-61 victory over the Elizabeth City State Vikings.

The Spartans are 5-2 on their home court. Norfolk State has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Demariontay Hall averaging 2.5.

Norfolk State is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Norfolk State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McComb averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Taj Thweatt is averaging 5.9 points for the Eagles. Khali Horton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.