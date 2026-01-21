No. 15 Maryland plays No. 10 Iowa after Okananwa’s 25-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-3, 5-3 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-3, 5-3 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Maryland hosts No. 10 Iowa after Oluchi Okananwa scored 25 points in Maryland’s 97-67 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Terrapins are 12-1 on their home court. Maryland has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hawkeyes are 7-0 in conference games. Iowa ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Maryland makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Iowa scores 21.5 more points per game (80.2) than Maryland gives up (58.7).

The Terrapins and Hawkeyes square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu is averaging 8.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Terrapins. Okananwa is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Heiden is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.