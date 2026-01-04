No. 12 Vanderbilt women remain undefeated knocking off No. 5 LSU 65-61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 32 points and freshman Aubrey Galvan hit a 3-pointer with 2:05 left that…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 32 points and freshman Aubrey Galvan hit a 3-pointer with 2:05 left that put 12th-ranked Vanderbilt ahead for good in a 65-61 win Sunday over No. 5 LSU.

The victory gave coach Shea Ralph her first win over a Top 5 program.

Vanderbilt (15-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) also remains one of four undefeated teams in the nation. The Commodores won their 10th straight at Memorial Gym and continued the second-best in program history with only the 1992-93 Final Four team better with a 17-0 start.

This was the first game between Top 15 teams at Memorial since the 2006-07 season, and the final quarter was a doozy with LSU taking a 49-42 lead. Vanderbilt answered back with eight straight for a thrilling finish.

Galvan, who finished with 14 points, knocked down her go-ahead 3, and Blakes added back-to-back layups for a 7-0 spurt. After Blakes split free throws with 9 seconds left, LSU missed three shots before the buzzer.

LSU (14-2, 0-2) now has lost two straight to start league play. Flau’jae Johnson missed all four shots and was scoreless for the first time this season. Jada Richard and MiLaysia Fulwiley each had 13 points, Mikaylah Williams had 12 and ZaKiyah Johnson 10.

Blakes scored the first 11 for Vanderbilt, and Justine Pissott’s 3 gave Vanderbilt a 15-12 lead after the first quarter.

LSU opened the second quarter outscoring Vandy 13-3 with Blakes scoring only a jumper inside the arc. shooting 1-of-6. The Tigers took a 28-22 lead into halftime. Galvan scored her first 11 points in the third quarter helping Vanderbilt outscore LSU 20-15 to pull within 43-42 going into the fourth.

Up next

LSU visits Georgia on Thursday night.

Vanderbilt hosts Missouri on Thursday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.