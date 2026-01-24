Live Radio
No. 10 Michigan State routs Maryland 91-48 for 6th straight win and 10th in 11 games

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 3:43 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jeremy Fears had 17 points and a career-high 17 assists and Coen Carr scored 14 points while adding to his highlight reel of dunks, leading No. 10 Michigan State to a 91-48 win over Maryland on Saturday.

The Spartans (18-2, 8-1 Big Ten) jumped out to a 24-4 lead and didn’t let up in the second half, scoring 15 straight points to lead 71-34 with 11:11 to play.

Michigan State’s 43-point margin of victory in a Big Ten game trailed only a 51-point win over Michigan during its 2000 national championship season.

The Spartans have won six straight games and 10 of 11, losing only to then-No. 13 Nebraska by two points on the road. They also lost to then-No. 4 Duke 66-60 at home in December.

Under first-year coach Buzz Williams, the Terrapins (8-12, 1-8) are struggling with a new-look roster and are ahead of only Penn State in the 18-school Big Ten.

Maryland’s Elijah Saunders scored 13 and David Coit had 11.

Michigan State’s Carson Cooper had 14 points and eight rebounds, coming off a career-high, 19-point performance at Oregon. Jaxon Kohler scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans, who made 61% of their shots and held the Terrapins to 33% shooting.

Tom Izzo’s team had a 31-0 edge in fast-break points and its bench outscored Maryland’s 28-13.

The Spartans scored 17 points off turnovers and had 17 second-chance points after hustling for offensive rebounds.

Up next

Maryland: Following a long break, hosts No. 4 Purdue on Feb. 1.

Michigan State: Plays at Rutgers on Tuesday and hosts rival and third-ranked Michigan on Friday.

