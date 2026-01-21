NJIT plays UMBC after Robinson’s 22-point game

NJIT Highlanders (9-11, 4-1 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (10-7, 3-1 America East) Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NJIT Highlanders (9-11, 4-1 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (10-7, 3-1 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on UMBC after Sebastian Robinson scored 22 points in NJIT’s 79-55 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Retrievers have gone 6-2 at home. UMBC ranks fifth in the America East in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Josh Odunowo leads the Retrievers with 5.1 boards.

The Highlanders are 4-1 in America East play. NJIT has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

UMBC makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). NJIT averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMBC allows.

The Retrievers and Highlanders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jah’likai King is averaging 15.1 points for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ari Fulton is averaging 10.8 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders. Robinson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

